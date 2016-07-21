July 21 Union Pacific Corp

* Union Pacific Corp says Q2 operating ratio of 65.2 percent, up 1.1 points

* Union Pacific Corp says Q2 quarterly freight revenue decreased 13 percent compared to Q2 2015

* "see potential bright spots in certain segments of our business if key economic drivers continue to strengthen as they have in recent weeks"

* Union pacific reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $1.17

* Q2 revenue $4.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.8 billion

* Negative impact of strong U.S. dollar on exports, relatively weak demand for consumer goods will pressure volumes through H2

* Union Pacific Corp says $1.45 per gallon average quarterly diesel fuel price in Q2 2016 was 27 percent lower than Q2 2015

* Soft global economy, negative impact of strong U.S. Dollar on exports, relatively weak demand for consumer goods to continue pressure volumes through second half

* Union Pacific Corp says qtrly chemicals down 5 percent versus last year