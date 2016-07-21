BRIEF-RSP Permian says offering of 15 mln shares to give proceeds of about $585 mln
* RSP Permian, Inc. announces pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
July 21 Tandem Diabetes Care Inc :
* Says financial details of agreement have not been disclosed
* Terms of license agreement include a worldwide, non-exclusive license for use of Typezero's AP technology in future tandem products
* Tandem Diabetes Care and Typezero Technologies announce license agreement to accelerate development and commercialization of closed-loop artificial pancreas system
* Agreement also provides tandem access to Typezero's future AP innovations over next five years
* Anticipate research version of tandem's T:SLIM insulin pump will be used alongside Typezero's AP Technology in IDCL trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Bill Ackman said on Thursday he is poised to go on a great investment run after a humiliating bet forced his hedge fund firm to return to basics.