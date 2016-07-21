July 21 Tandem Diabetes Care Inc :

* Says financial details of agreement have not been disclosed

* Terms of license agreement include a worldwide, non-exclusive license for use of Typezero's AP technology in future tandem products

* Tandem Diabetes Care and Typezero Technologies announce license agreement to accelerate development and commercialization of closed-loop artificial pancreas system

* Agreement also provides tandem access to Typezero's future AP innovations over next five years

* Anticipate research version of tandem's T:SLIM insulin pump will be used alongside Typezero's AP Technology in IDCL trial