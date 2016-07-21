UPDATE 1-Humbled by Valeant, Ackman goes back to basics
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Bill Ackman said on Thursday he is poised to go on a great investment run after a humiliating bet forced his hedge fund firm to return to basics.
July 21 F.N.B. Corp :
* F.N.B. Corp qtrly net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis totaled $157.2 million, increasing $14.3 million or 10.0%
* F.N.B. Corp says for Q2, tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio* was 6.68% at June 30, 2016, compared to 6.93% at march 31, 2016
* F.N.B. Corp Says Qtrly Net Charge-Offs totaled $10.1 million, or 0.28% annualized of total average loans, compared to $6.0 million, or 0.18% annualized
* F.N.B. Corporation reports second quarter 2016 earnings
* Q2 earnings per share $0.19 including items
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* F.N.B. Corp says tangible book value per common share* increased $0.04 to $6.40 at June 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
