BRIEF-RSP Permian says offering of 15 mln shares to give proceeds of about $585 mln
* RSP Permian, Inc. announces pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
July 21 PPG Industries Inc:
* PPG reaches agreement with Vitro for sale of flat glass operations
* Says PPG will receive approximately $750 million in gross cash proceeds
* PPG will receive approximately $750 million in gross cash proceeds
* PPG Industries Inc says PPG will divest its entire flat glass manufacturing and glass coatings operations
* Under terms, PPG will divest its entire flat glass manufacturing and glass coatings operations, including production sites
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Bill Ackman said on Thursday he is poised to go on a great investment run after a humiliating bet forced his hedge fund firm to return to basics.