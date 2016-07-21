UPDATE 1-Humbled by Valeant, Ackman goes back to basics
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Bill Ackman said on Thursday he is poised to go on a great investment run after a humiliating bet forced his hedge fund firm to return to basics.
July 21 F.N.B. Corporation:
* F.N.B. Corporation to acquire Yadkin Financial Corporation, creating premier Mid-Atlantic and southeast regional bank
* Deal for $1.4 billion
* All-Stock transaction valued at approximately $27.35 per share
* Shareholders of Yadkin will be entitled to receive 2.16 shares of FNB common stock for each common share of Yadkin
* Exchange ratio is fixed and transaction is expected to qualify as a tax-free exchange for shareholders of Yadkin.
* FNB and Yadkin expect to complete transaction and integration in q1 of 2017
* Following merger of parent holding companies, Yadkin bank will merge with and into FNB's subsidiary, First National Bank of Pennsylvania
* Yadkin shareholders will own approximately 35 percent of FNB post-transaction
* RBC Capital Markets LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to FNB
* Merger agreement, has been approved by board of directors of each company
* Sandler O'Neill & Partners LP acted as exclusive financial advisor to Yadkin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
