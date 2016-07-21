BRIEF-RSP Permian says offering of 15 mln shares to give proceeds of about $585 mln
* RSP Permian, Inc. announces pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
July 21 Syntel Inc :
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.69, revenue view $1.02 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Syntel reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.70
* Q2 revenue $246 million versus I/B/E/S view $249.1 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $2.55 to $2.70
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $980 million to $1.01 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Bill Ackman said on Thursday he is poised to go on a great investment run after a humiliating bet forced his hedge fund firm to return to basics.