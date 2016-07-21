July 21 Biostage :

* Biostage appoints Harout Dersimonian, PH.D. as chief scientific officer to oversee cell biology, materials science and other research underlying its organ implant development

* Cellspan implants being advanced and tested in preclinical studies; expects filing IND with U.S. FDA in late 2016