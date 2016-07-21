BRIEF-RSP Permian says offering of 15 mln shares to give proceeds of about $585 mln
* RSP Permian, Inc. announces pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
July 21 Ultratech Inc
* Ultratech announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.23
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.10
* Q2 sales $48.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $48.6 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Remain well-positioned to take advantage of current up-cycle in industry and anticipate strong growth in second half of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
