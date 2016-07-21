July 21 Nucor Corp :

* Total tons shipped to outside customers were 6,457,000 tons in Q2 of 2016, a 5% increase from Q1 of 2016

* Average scrap and scrap substitute cost per ton used during Q2 of 2016 was $232, an increase of 20% from $193 in Q1

* Flat-Rolled trade cases "having a positive impact" as steel imports are down in first five months of this year versus same period last year

* Nucor Corp sees further "strong improvement" in earnings in Q3 of 2016

* Nucor reports results for second quarter and first half of 2016

* Q2 earnings per share $0.73

* Q2 sales $4.25 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.5 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Average sales price per ton in Q2 of 2016 increased 9% from Q1 of 2016 and decreased 9% from Q2 of 2015.

* Performance of raw materials segment is expected to improve significantly in Q3 of 2016

* Expect a further improvement in sheet steel pricing and margins in Q3 of 2016.

* Energy, heavy equipment and agricultural markets remain weak; automotive markets remain strong Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)