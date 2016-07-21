July 21 McClatchy Co :

* McClatchy Co says reaffirms guidance provided for all of 2016

* Declining trends in direct marketing and print advertising are not anticipated to subside in next two quarters

* Says digital-only advertising revenue is expected to grow at a double-digit rate in second half of 2016

* McClatchy reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $1.89

* Q2 revenue fell 7.7 percent to $242.2 million

* Says total advertising revenues were down 11.1% compared to Q2 of 2015

* McClatchy Co says Q2 average monthly unique visitors grew 31.1%

* Says reaffirms guidance provided for all of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)