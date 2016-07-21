BRIEF-RSP Permian says offering of 15 mln shares to give proceeds of about $585 mln
* RSP Permian, Inc. announces pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
July 21 Rave Restaurant Group Inc:
* Rave Restaurant Group Inc announces CEO transition
* Clinton Coleman, a current member of company's board of directors, has been appointed interim chief executive officer
* Board has retained executive search firm Heidrick & Struggles to conduct a search for a permanent CEO
* Coleman is succeeding Randy Gier through a mutual agreement between all parties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Bill Ackman said on Thursday he is poised to go on a great investment run after a humiliating bet forced his hedge fund firm to return to basics.