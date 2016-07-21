BRIEF-RSP Permian says offering of 15 mln shares to give proceeds of about $585 mln
* RSP Permian, Inc. announces pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
July 21 Rada Electronic Industries Ltd
* Rada Electronic Industries announces 2016 Q2 results
* Qtrly revenues totaled $2.9 million compared to revenues of $4.1 million in Q2 of 2015
* Qtrly results impacted by decline in new orders that we experienced during second half of 2015
* Qtrly loss per share $0.07 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Bill Ackman said on Thursday he is poised to go on a great investment run after a humiliating bet forced his hedge fund firm to return to basics.