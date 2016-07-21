July 21 Bombardier Inc

* STAECO designated authorized service provider for base, other maintenance on all Bombardier CRJ Series and Q400 aircraft

* Bombardier renews Authorized Service Facility agreement with STAECO to enhance support to aircraft operators in the Asia Pacific region

* STAECO will now also provide maintenance services for Q400 turboprops

* Renewed Authorized Service Facility (ASF) agreement with Taikoo Aircraft Engineering Co for an additional 3-year term