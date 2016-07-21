BRIEF-RSP Permian says offering of 15 mln shares to give proceeds of about $585 mln
* RSP Permian, Inc. announces pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
July 21 Bombardier Inc
* STAECO designated authorized service provider for base, other maintenance on all Bombardier CRJ Series and Q400 aircraft
* Bombardier renews Authorized Service Facility agreement with STAECO to enhance support to aircraft operators in the Asia Pacific region
* STAECO will now also provide maintenance services for Q400 turboprops
* Renewed Authorized Service Facility (ASF) agreement with Taikoo Aircraft Engineering Co for an additional 3-year term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* RSP Permian, Inc. announces pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Bill Ackman said on Thursday he is poised to go on a great investment run after a humiliating bet forced his hedge fund firm to return to basics.