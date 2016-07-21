BRIEF-RSP Permian says offering of 15 mln shares to give proceeds of about $585 mln
* RSP Permian, Inc. announces pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
July 21 Keyera Corp
* Says entering into a private placement of 10 year and 12-year senior unsecured notes totaling CAD$300 million
* Proceeds from notes will be used to repay short-term debt incurred to execute keyera's capital program
* Keyera Corp says private placement notes with a group of institutional investors in canada and united states
* Interest will be paid semi-annually.
* Notes will be issued in two tranches with CAD$200 million bearing interest at 3.96% and maturing on october 13, 2026
* Notes will be issued in two tranches with CAD$100 million bearing interest at 4.11% and maturing on october 13, 2028
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Bill Ackman said on Thursday he is poised to go on a great investment run after a humiliating bet forced his hedge fund firm to return to basics.