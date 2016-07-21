BRIEF-RSP Permian says offering of 15 mln shares to give proceeds of about $585 mln
* RSP Permian, Inc. announces pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
July 21 Hawaiian Holdings Inc :
* Q2 diluted EPS $1.48
* Q2 adjusted EPS $1.21
* Hawaiian Holdings Inc sees Q3 ASMs up 4.5% to up 6.5%
* Hawaiian Holdings Inc sees FY ASMs up 3% to up 5%
* Hawaiian Holdings Inc sees FY economic fuel cost per gallon $1.50 to $1.60
* Hawaiian Holdings reports 2016 second quarter financial results
* Qtrly revenue $594.6 million, up 4.1 percent
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.15, revenue view $591.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Hawaiian Holdings Inc sees Q3 cost per ASM excluding fuel up 2% to up 5%
* Hawaiian Holdings Inc sees Q3 operating revenue per ASM down 1% to up 2%
* Hawaiian Holdings Inc sees Q3 economic fuel cost per gallon $1.50 to $1.60
* Hawaiian Holdings Inc sees FY cost per ASM excluding fuel up 2.5% to up 4.5% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
