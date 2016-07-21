July 21 Hawaiian Holdings Inc :

* Q2 diluted EPS $1.48

* Q2 adjusted EPS $1.21

* Hawaiian Holdings Inc sees Q3 ASMs up 4.5% to up 6.5%

* Hawaiian Holdings Inc sees FY ASMs up 3% to up 5%

* Hawaiian Holdings Inc sees FY economic fuel cost per gallon $1.50 to $1.60

* Hawaiian Holdings reports 2016 second quarter financial results

* Qtrly revenue $594.6 million, up 4.1 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.15, revenue view $591.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hawaiian Holdings Inc sees Q3 cost per ASM excluding fuel up 2% to up 5%

* Hawaiian Holdings Inc sees Q3 operating revenue per ASM down 1% to up 2%

* Hawaiian Holdings Inc sees Q3 economic fuel cost per gallon $1.50 to $1.60

* Hawaiian Holdings Inc sees FY cost per ASM excluding fuel up 2.5% to up 4.5%