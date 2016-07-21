BRIEF-RSP Permian says offering of 15 mln shares to give proceeds of about $585 mln
* RSP Permian, Inc. announces pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
July 21 Abaxis Inc :
* Board of directors has approved a $30 million increase to its existing share repurchase program, to a total of $54 million
* As of June 30, 2016, Abaxis had $24.0 million of its common stock available for repurchase under its share repurchase program
* Abaxis reports financial performance for the first quarter of fiscal 2017 and declares a quarterly cash dividend
* Q1 earnings per share $0.30
* Q1 revenue $57.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $58.7 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.32
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Bill Ackman said on Thursday he is poised to go on a great investment run after a humiliating bet forced his hedge fund firm to return to basics.