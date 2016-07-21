BRIEF-RSP Permian says offering of 15 mln shares to give proceeds of about $585 mln
* RSP Permian, Inc. announces pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
July 21 Maxim Integrated Products Inc :
* Increases quarterly dividend by 10 percent to $0.33per share
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.48, revenue view $568.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q1 gaap gross margin 61% to 63% ; sees q1 gross margin 63% to 65% excluding special items
* Maxim integrated reports results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016, increases dividend by 10%
* Q4 revenue $566 million versus i/b/e/s view $575.5 million
* Q4 earnings per share $0.49 excluding items
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.32
* Sees q1 revenue $540 million to $580 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says Company's 90-Day backlog at beginning of September 2016 quarter was $363 million
* Sees q1 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.40 to $0.46
* Sees q1 eps gaap $0.40 to $0.46
* Sees q1 eps 0.44 to $0.50 excluding special items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
