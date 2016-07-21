July 21 Maxim Integrated Products Inc :

* Increases quarterly dividend by 10 percent to $0.33per share

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.48, revenue view $568.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q1 gaap gross margin 61% to 63% ; sees q1 gross margin 63% to 65% excluding special items

* Maxim integrated reports results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016, increases dividend by 10%

* Q4 revenue $566 million versus i/b/e/s view $575.5 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.49 excluding items

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.32

* Sees q1 revenue $540 million to $580 million

* Says Company's 90-Day backlog at beginning of September 2016 quarter was $363 million

* Sees q1 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.40 to $0.46

* Sees q1 eps 0.44 to $0.50 excluding special items