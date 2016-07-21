July 21 Qumu Corp :

* "we are disappointed by our financial results for q2"

* Qumu announces preliminary second quarter 2016 results

* Sees q2 loss per share about $0.48

* Sees q2 revenue about $6.5 million

* Says company no longer expects to meet its prior full year guidance

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.40, revenue view $8.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S