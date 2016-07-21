BRIEF-RSP Permian says offering of 15 mln shares to give proceeds of about $585 mln
* RSP Permian, Inc. announces pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
July 21 8x8 Inc
* FY2017 revenue view $250.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reports first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.06
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.01
* Q1 revenue $60 million versus i/b/e/s view $57.9 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $249 million to $253 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reaffirmed its guidance for fiscal 2017 of annual revenue of $249.0 million to $253.0 million
* Sees full year 2017 non-GAAP net income in range of $16.0 million to $20.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
