UPDATE 1-Humbled by Valeant, Ackman goes back to basics
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Bill Ackman said on Thursday he is poised to go on a great investment run after a humiliating bet forced his hedge fund firm to return to basics.
July 21 E*TRADE Financial Corp
* As of June 30, 2016, consolidated Tier 1 leverage ratio was 7.5 percent versus 7.8 percent in previous quarter end
* Benefit to provision for loan losses of $35 million, compared to benefit of $34 million in previous quarter
* Announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.48
* E*TRADE reported DARTs of 152,000 during quarter, a decrease of eight percent from prior quarter
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Company ended quarter with 3.3 million brokerage accounts, an increase of 23,000 from prior quarter
* Qtrly total net revenue $474 million versus $445 million
* Allowance for loan losses ended quarter at $293 million, down from $322 million in prior quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TAIPEI, May 19 Taiwan stocks fell on Friday as investors booked profits ahead of the weekend amid uncertainties surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump after reports he tried to influence a federal investigation. Foreign investors were net sellers of local equities for the first time in two weeks on Thursday, even as Wall Street bounced back overnight from its worst sell-off in more than eight months. The choppiness came following the appointment of former F