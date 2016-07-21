BRIEF-RSP Permian says offering of 15 mln shares to give proceeds of about $585 mln
* RSP Permian, Inc. announces pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
July 21 Werner Enterprises Inc :
* Qtrly total revenues $ 498.7 million versus $534.6 million
* Says in q2 2016, sold fewer trucks and more trailers than in q2 2015
* Werner enterprises reports second quarter 2016 revenues and earnings
* Q2 earnings per share $0.25
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $499.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Bill Ackman said on Thursday he is poised to go on a great investment run after a humiliating bet forced his hedge fund firm to return to basics.