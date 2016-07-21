BRIEF-RSP Permian says offering of 15 mln shares to give proceeds of about $585 mln
* RSP Permian, Inc. announces pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
July 21 Advanced Micro Devices Inc :
* Amd reports 2016 second quarter results
* Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.05
* Q2 revenue $1.027 billion versus i/b/e/s view $951.3 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly gross margin of 31 percent, down 1 percentage point sequentially
* Says for q3 2016, AMD expects revenue to increase 18 percent sequentially, plus or minus 3 percent
* Qtrly GAAP earnings per share $0.08
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Bill Ackman said on Thursday he is poised to go on a great investment run after a humiliating bet forced his hedge fund firm to return to basics.