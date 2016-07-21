UPDATE 1-Humbled by Valeant, Ackman goes back to basics
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Bill Ackman said on Thursday he is poised to go on a great investment run after a humiliating bet forced his hedge fund firm to return to basics.
July 21 Crown Castle International Corp :
* Qtrly site rental revenues $805 million versus $737 million
* Qtrly net income attributable to CCIC common stockholders per share $0.22
* Crown Castle reports second quarter 2016 results and raises outlook for full year 2016
* Qtrly AFFO $392 million versus $342 million
* Sees Q3 FFO between $375 million to $380 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Bill Ackman said on Thursday he is poised to go on a great investment run after a humiliating bet forced his hedge fund firm to return to basics.
TAIPEI, May 19 Taiwan stocks fell on Friday as investors booked profits ahead of the weekend amid uncertainties surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump after reports he tried to influence a federal investigation. Foreign investors were net sellers of local equities for the first time in two weeks on Thursday, even as Wall Street bounced back overnight from its worst sell-off in more than eight months. The choppiness came following the appointment of former F