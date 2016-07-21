BRIEF-RSP Permian says offering of 15 mln shares to give proceeds of about $585 mln
* RSP Permian, Inc. announces pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
July 21 Boston Beer Co Inc :
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $6.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Boston beer reports second quarter 2016 results
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $6.40 to $7.00
* Q2 earnings per share $2.06
* Q2 revenue $244.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $238.9 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Full-Year 2016 capital spending is now estimated to be between $60 million and $70 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Bill Ackman said on Thursday he is poised to go on a great investment run after a humiliating bet forced his hedge fund firm to return to basics.