July 21 J C Penney Company Inc :

* Ellison succeeds Myron E. (Mike) Ullman, III who will be retiring in accordance with transition plan that company outlined in 2014

* Ronald W. Tysoe, who has served on board since 2013, will continue as company's lead independent director

* Jcpenney appoints Marvin R. Ellison to succeed Myron E. (mike) ullman, iii as chairman