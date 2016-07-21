BRIEF-RSP Permian says offering of 15 mln shares to give proceeds of about $585 mln
* RSP Permian, Inc. announces pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
July 21 Skyworks Solutions Inc :
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.28per share
* New dividend representing an eight percent increase from prior quarterly dividend
* Skyworks announces increase in quarterly dividend and new $400 million stock repurchase program
* Company currently expects to fund repurchase program using company's working capital
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Bill Ackman said on Thursday he is poised to go on a great investment run after a humiliating bet forced his hedge fund firm to return to basics.