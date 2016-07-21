July 21 Merck & Co Inc :

* Fda has requested submission of new data and analyses from modify I and modify II clinical trials previously submitted

* Merck provides regulatory update on Biologics licensing application for investigational agent Bezlotoxumab

* Merck provides regulatory update on Biologics licensing application for investigational agent Bezlotoxumab

* New Bezlotoxumab PDUFA date will be Oct. 23, 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)