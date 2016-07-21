BRIEF-RSP Permian says offering of 15 mln shares to give proceeds of about $585 mln
* RSP Permian, Inc. announces pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
July 21 HNI Corp :
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* HNI corporation reports continued double digit earnings growth for second quarter fiscal year 2016
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.68
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.64
* Q2 sales $536.5 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.90 to $0.95
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue up 0 to 3 percent
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.94, revenue view $619.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $2.80 to $2.95 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
