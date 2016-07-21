BRIEF-RSP Permian says offering of 15 mln shares to give proceeds of about $585 mln
* RSP Permian, Inc. announces pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
July 21 Transforce Inc :
* Transforce announces 2016 second quarter results
* Q2 earnings per share c$0.61 from continuing operations
* Q2 revenue c$977.8 million versus i/b/e/s view c$986.5 million
* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share c$0.58 from continuing operations
* "Transforce's second-quarter results reflect difficult market conditions in North American freight market and a weak Canadian economy"
* "North American freight market is not expected to improve significantly, as manufacturing activity is subdued on both sides of border" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
