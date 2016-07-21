UPDATE 1-Humbled by Valeant, Ackman goes back to basics
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Bill Ackman said on Thursday he is poised to go on a great investment run after a humiliating bet forced his hedge fund firm to return to basics.
July 21 Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corp :
* Authorized a substantial issuer bid to purchase for cancellation up to 2,325,581 class a shares
* Orderly wind-up plan was approved by a special resolution of shareholders at annual and special meeting of shareholders
* Company will temporarily suspend its current normal course issuer bid that expires on may 18, 2017
* Announces Substantial Issuer Bid And Provides Update Regarding Orderly Wind-Up plan
* Over next 90 days co expects to receive $6.3 million in refinancing of existing mortgages by other private funds managed by manager
* In addition, over next 90 days, co also expects to receive repayment of up to $3.3 million principal amount of mortgages Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Bill Ackman said on Thursday he is poised to go on a great investment run after a humiliating bet forced his hedge fund firm to return to basics.
TAIPEI, May 19 Taiwan stocks fell on Friday as investors booked profits ahead of the weekend amid uncertainties surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump after reports he tried to influence a federal investigation. Foreign investors were net sellers of local equities for the first time in two weeks on Thursday, even as Wall Street bounced back overnight from its worst sell-off in more than eight months. The choppiness came following the appointment of former F