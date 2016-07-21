July 21 Olin Corp :

* For q2 2016, Olin now expects net income to be approximately breakeven and adjusted EBITDA to be approximately $180 million

* Integration process remains on track, and there are significant cost and operational synergy savings to be realized over next 18 months

* Revision to Q2 net income, adjusted EBITDA outlook was driven primarily by weaker than expected domestic caustic soda demand during May and June

* Olin updates second quarter and full year 2016 outlook

* Sees Q2 2016 earnings per share about $0.00

* Says continues to expect Winchester results for full year 2016 to exceed 2015 levels

* Now expects full year 2016 adjusted EBITDA to be in range of $840 million to $900 million

* Says "believes that second half 2016 performance will benefit from higher domestic and export caustic soda pricing"

* Expects procurement and maintenance related cost and operational savings of $125 million to $150 million over next four to six quarters