* Sensient Technologies Corporation reports results for the quarter ended June 30, 2016

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.84 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share $0.55 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue rose 4.3 percent to $360.8 million

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $3.20 to $3.25

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $2.66 to $2.71 from continuing operations

* Restructuring and other costs reduced earnings per share from continuing operations by 29 cents in this year's Q2

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $3.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

"We are on track to meet our profit growth expectations in 2016"