July 22 Suntrust Banks Inc

* Suntrust Banks Inc says net interest income was $1.3 billion for current quarter, an increase of $5 million compared to prior quarter

* Suntrust Banks Inc Q2 provision for credit losses increased sequentially and compared to prior year, due to higher energy-related charge-offs, loan growth

* Net charge-offs for current quarter were $137 million, up $52 million and $50 million compared to prior quarter and q2 of 2015, respectively

* Suntrust reports second quarter 2016 results

* Suntrust Banks Inc Q2 revenue $2.2 billion

* Suntrust Banks Inc Qtrly earnings per share $0.94

* Suntrust banks inc says net interest margin for current quarter was 2.99%, compared to 3.04% in prior quarter

* An 8 pct increase in quarterly common stock dividend from $0.24 per share to $0.26 per share

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S