BRIEF-Asta Funding announces decision to restate Q1 2017
* Restating its previously issued unaudited consolidated financial statements as of and for quarter ended December 31, 2016
July 22 Suntrust Banks Inc
* Suntrust Banks Inc says net interest income was $1.3 billion for current quarter, an increase of $5 million compared to prior quarter
* Suntrust Banks Inc Q2 provision for credit losses increased sequentially and compared to prior year, due to higher energy-related charge-offs, loan growth
* Net charge-offs for current quarter were $137 million, up $52 million and $50 million compared to prior quarter and q2 of 2015, respectively
* Suntrust reports second quarter 2016 results
* Suntrust Banks Inc Q2 revenue $2.2 billion
* Suntrust Banks Inc Qtrly earnings per share $0.94
* Suntrust banks inc says net interest margin for current quarter was 2.99%, compared to 3.04% in prior quarter
* An 8 pct increase in quarterly common stock dividend from $0.24 per share to $0.26 per share
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Restating its previously issued unaudited consolidated financial statements as of and for quarter ended December 31, 2016
MAGOU, Niger, May 16 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Surveying his village's stocks of rice, sesame, millet and other food in a storehouse piled high with bags, Amadou Hassane is satisfied - but still a little anxious about the oversupply of baobab leaves.