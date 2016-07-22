July 22 Synchrony Financial

* Synchrony Financial reports second quarter net earnings of $489 million or $0.58 per diluted share

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net interest income increased $305 million, or 10 pct, to $3.2 billion

* Share repurchase program of up to $952 million for four quarters ending June 30, 2017

* Synchrony Financial qtrly provision for loan losses increased $281 million to $1,021 million

* Synchrony financial says common equity Tier 1 capital ratio at June 30 2016 was 18.5 percent versus 18.1 percent at March 31 2016