BRIEF-Asta Funding announces decision to restate Q1 2017
* Restating its previously issued unaudited consolidated financial statements as of and for quarter ended December 31, 2016
July 22 Synchrony Financial
* Synchrony Financial reports second quarter net earnings of $489 million or $0.58 per diluted share
* Q2 earnings per share $0.58
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net interest income increased $305 million, or 10 pct, to $3.2 billion
* Share repurchase program of up to $952 million for four quarters ending June 30, 2017
* Synchrony Financial qtrly provision for loan losses increased $281 million to $1,021 million
* Synchrony financial says common equity Tier 1 capital ratio at June 30 2016 was 18.5 percent versus 18.1 percent at March 31 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
MAGOU, Niger, May 16 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Surveying his village's stocks of rice, sesame, millet and other food in a storehouse piled high with bags, Amadou Hassane is satisfied - but still a little anxious about the oversupply of baobab leaves.