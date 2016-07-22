July 22 South State Corp

* South State Corporation reports second quarter net income; increases quarterly cash dividend

* Q2 operating earnings per share $1.18

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $1.01

* Board of directors of South State Corporation has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per share payable on its common stock

* Quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per share payable is $0.01 per share, or 3.3% higher than dividend paid in immediately preceding quarter

* Qtrly net charge offs on non-acquired loans were 0.06% in 2Q 2106 down from 0.09%

* South State Corp qtrly net interest income $81.4 million versus $81.6 million last quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)