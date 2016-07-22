BRIEF-Asta Funding announces decision to restate Q1 2017
* Restating its previously issued unaudited consolidated financial statements as of and for quarter ended December 31, 2016
July 22 Connectone Bancorp Inc
* Connectone Bancorp, Inc. reports record net income for second quarter 2016
* Q2 earnings per share $0.36
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share $0.38 excluding items
* Fully taxable equivalent net interest income for Q2 of 2016 was $33.1 million, an increase of $1.1 million, or 3.5 percent, from Q1 of 2016
* Qtrly loan portfolio net growth was slightly below recent levels;continue to expect mid- to high-teens loan growth for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
