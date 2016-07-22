BRIEF-Asta Funding announces decision to restate Q1 2017
* Restating its previously issued unaudited consolidated financial statements as of and for quarter ended December 31, 2016
July 22 Union Bankshares Corp
* Union bankshares reports second quarter results and declares quarterly dividend
* Q2 earnings per share $0.44
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says tax-equivalent net interest income was $68.2 million, an increase of $2.0 million from Q1
