* TCF Financial Corp qtrly revenue of $330.9 million, up 3.6 percent from Q2 of 2015

* Net interest income for Q2 of 2016 increased 3.4 percent to $213 million, compared with Q2 of 2015

* TCF reports quarterly net income of $57.7 million, or 31 cents per share