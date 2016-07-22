July 22 Republic Bancorp Inc :

* Qtrly diluted earnings per class a common share of $0.40

* Net interest income at core bank increased to $33.4 million during Q2 of 2016, a $2.8 million, or 9%, increase over Q2 of 2015

* Republic Bancorp Inc reports second quarter net income of $8.3 million