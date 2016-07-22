BRIEF-Asta Funding announces decision to restate Q1 2017
* Restating its previously issued unaudited consolidated financial statements as of and for quarter ended December 31, 2016
July 22 Civista Bancshares Inc :
* Net interest income for q2 of 2016 increased $1.0 million, or 8.6% compared to same period of 2015
* Civista Bancshares Inc announces second quarter 2016 earnings
* Q2 earnings per share $0.47
* Q2 earnings per share $0.34 excluding items
* Qtrly net interest income $12.9 million versus $11.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)
* Restating its previously issued unaudited consolidated financial statements as of and for quarter ended December 31, 2016
MAGOU, Niger, May 16 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Surveying his village's stocks of rice, sesame, millet and other food in a storehouse piled high with bags, Amadou Hassane is satisfied - but still a little anxious about the oversupply of baobab leaves.