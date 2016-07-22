BRIEF-Asta Funding announces decision to restate Q1 2017
* Restating its previously issued unaudited consolidated financial statements as of and for quarter ended December 31, 2016
July 22 Global Brass And Copper Holdings
* Announces completion of debt refinancing
* Expect to record loss on extinguishment of debt charge in Q3 of 2016 of about $20 million related to refinancings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Restating its previously issued unaudited consolidated financial statements as of and for quarter ended December 31, 2016
* Biox extends bridge note and announces that it has received a non-binding offer regarding an acquisition by its principal shareholder group