July 22 (Reuters) -

* Rockcliff announces $1.75 million non-brokered private placement

* Says is offering up to 25 million units of company at a price of $0.07

* Proceeds from offering to be used to fund significant drill program at company's two principal properties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)