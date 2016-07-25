July 25 Danaher Corp

* Both Q3 and full year 2016 guidance treat fortive as a discontinued operation for full year 2016.

* Sees 2016 non-gaap adjusted diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations is expected to be $3.53 to $3.60

* Danaher reports second quarter 2016 results

* Sees Q3 2016 GAAP earnings per share $0.47 to $0.51 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2016 gaap earnings per share $2.79 to $2.86 from continuing operations

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.25 from continuing operations

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.94 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $3.53 to $3.60 from continuing operations

* Sees Q3 2016 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.80 to $0.84 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue $5.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.76 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.86, revenue view $4.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $4.29, revenue view $19.72 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: