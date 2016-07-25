July 25 Carmike Cinemas Inc:
* Carmike Cinemas announces amended and restated merger
agreement with AMC Theatres
* AMC to acquire Carmike for combination of cash and stock
in approximately $1.2 billion transaction
* Amended and restated merger agreement has been unanimously
approved by Carmike board of directors
* Carmike's board recommends that all Carmike stockholders
vote "for" amended and restated merger agreement with AMC
* Transaction value includes AMC's assumption of Carmike's
net debt
* Debt financing commitment is being provided by Citigroup
Global Markets Inc
* AMC's revised offer has fully committed financing in
place, will be funded through existing liquidity, including
cash, incremental debt, equity
* Carmike Cinemas inc says intends to adjourn special
meeting of stockholders scheduled to reconvene on July 25, 2016
* Transaction value consists of about $585 million paid in
cash and $250 million in AMC's class A common stock to be paid
to Carmike stockholders
* For each outstanding share of Co's stock, stockholders can
choose to receive either $33.06 in cash/1.0819 shares of AMC's
class A stock
