July 25 Carmike Cinemas Inc:

* Carmike Cinemas announces amended and restated merger agreement with AMC Theatres

* AMC to acquire Carmike for combination of cash and stock in approximately $1.2 billion transaction

* Amended and restated merger agreement has been unanimously approved by Carmike board of directors

* Carmike's board recommends that all Carmike stockholders vote "for" amended and restated merger agreement with AMC

* Transaction value includes AMC's assumption of Carmike's net debt

* Debt financing commitment is being provided by Citigroup Global Markets Inc

* AMC's revised offer has fully committed financing in place, will be funded through existing liquidity, including cash, incremental debt, equity

* Carmike Cinemas inc says intends to adjourn special meeting of stockholders scheduled to reconvene on July 25, 2016

* Transaction value consists of about $585 million paid in cash and $250 million in AMC's class A common stock to be paid to Carmike stockholders

* For each outstanding share of Co's stock, stockholders can choose to receive either $33.06 in cash/1.0819 shares of AMC's class A stock