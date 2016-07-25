BRIEF-Jeff Ubben steps down as investment head at ValueAct - FT
* Jeff Ubben steps down as investment head at ValueAct - FT Source text - http://on.ft.com/2qlbUJg
July 25 Aercap Holdings
* Aercap announces closing of $0.7 billion new credit facility
* Facility will primarily be used to acquire new narrowbody and widebody aircraft as they deliver from boeing and airbus through 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
NEW YORK, May 15 Two traders who ran Nomura Holdings Inc's commercial mortgage-backed securities desk were charged on Monday by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with lying to customers about bond prices, to boost profit and their own bonuses.