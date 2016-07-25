BRIEF-Jeff Ubben steps down as investment head at ValueAct - FT
* Jeff Ubben steps down as investment head at ValueAct - FT Source text - http://on.ft.com/2qlbUJg
July 25 Opus Bank :
* Announced that its board of directors approved increasing its quarterly cash dividend by 11% to $0.20 per share
* Assets under custody increased to $12.0 billion as of June 30, 2016 compared to $10.7 billion as of close of acquisition on April 13, 2016
* Opus Bank announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.46
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Opus bank says net interest income increased 6% to $62.5 million for Q2 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Jeff Ubben steps down as investment head at ValueAct - FT Source text - http://on.ft.com/2qlbUJg
NEW YORK, May 15 Two traders who ran Nomura Holdings Inc's commercial mortgage-backed securities desk were charged on Monday by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with lying to customers about bond prices, to boost profit and their own bonuses.