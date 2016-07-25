July 25 Verizon Communications Inc :
* Verizon to acquire Yahoo's operating business
* Deal valued at approximately $4.83 billion
* Until closing, Yahoo will continue to operate
independently
* Yahoo intends to return substantially all of its net cash
to shareholders
* Verizon will generally issue cash-settled Verizon RSUs for
Yahoo RSUs that are outstanding at close
* Goldman, Sachs & Co., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and PJT
Partners are acting as financial advisors to Yahoo board and its
strategic review committee
* Sale does not include Yahoo's cash, Alibaba shares, Yahoo
Japan shares, Yahoo's convertible notes, certain minority
investments, non-core patents
* Liontree Advisors, LLC, Allen & Company LLC, Bank Of
America Merrill Lynch, Guggenheim Securities, LLC acting as
financial advisors to Verizon
* Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, Wilson Sonsini
Goodrich & Rosati And Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP are acting as
legal advisors to Yahoo
* Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP is independent legal advisor
to Yahoo's strategic review committee
* Yahoo's Alibaba, Yahoo Japan stakes, non-core patents will
continue to be held by Yahoo which will change its name and
become a publicly traded investment co
* AOL's Tim Armstrong says "combining Verizon, AOL and Yahoo
will create a new powerful competitive rival in mobile media"
* Yahoo will be integrated with AOL under Marni Walden, EVP
and President of product innovation and new businesses
organization at Verizon
* Deal expected to close in Q1 of 2017
* Yahoo's cash, shares in Alibaba, shares in Yahoo Japan,
Yahoo's convertible notes, non-core patents will continue to be
held by Yahoo
* Yahoo will provide additional information about investment
company at a future date
* Combined, AOL and Yahoo will have more than 25 brands in
its portfolio
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)