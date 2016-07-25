July 25 Sprint Corp :
* Continues to expect fiscal year 2016 operating income of
$1 billion to $1.5 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $9.5 billion
to $10 billion
* Continues to expect fiscal year 2016 cash capital
expenditures, excluding devices leased through indirect
channels, of approximately $3 billion
* Sprint qtrly total retail prepaid churn of 5.55 percent
versus 5.08 percent
* Qtrly sprint platform total net additions 377,000 versus
310,000 net additions
* Qtrly sprint platform postpaid ARPU $51.54 versus $55.48
* Total sprint platform end of period connections at Q1-end
59.4 million versus 58.8 million at Q4-end
* Sprint reports highest first quarter postpaid phone net
additions in nine years, lowest ever postpaid phone churn, and
postpaid net port positive against all three national carriers
with first quarter of fiscal year 2016 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.08
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue $8.0 billion versus i/b/e/s view $7.98 billion
* Company continues to pursue additional financing
initiatives
* Sprint qtrly total retail postpaid churn of 1.56 percent
versus 1.56 percent
* Continues to expect fiscal year 2016 adjusted free cash
flow around break-even
* To pursue additional financing initiatives including
additional handset receivables financing transactions,
securitization involving spectrum assets
* Qtrly sprint platform prepaid ARPU $27.34 versus $27.81
* Qtrly sprint platform prepaid net losses of 331,000 versus
366,000 net losses
* Remains on track to achieve its goal of reduction of $2
billion or more of run rate operating expenses exiting fiscal
year 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)