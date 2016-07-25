July 25 Kimberly-Clark Corp
* Clark announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.53
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.48 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share $1.56
* Q2 sales $4.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.56 billion
* Clark corp says Q2 personal care segment sales of $2.3
billion decreased 1 percent
* Clark Corp says Q2 consumer tissue segment sales of $1.5
billion were essentially even with prior year
* Clark Corp - "Confirming our bottom-line earnings guidance
for 2016"
* Full-year 2016 earnings per share view $6.09 -- Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S
* Clark Corp - organic sales growth is anticipated to be at
low end of previously assumed range of 3 to 5 percent for
full-year
* Sees full-year 2016 earnings per share $5.92 to $6.15
* Sees full-year 2016 adjusted earnings per share $5.95 to
$6.15
* Clark - restructuring expected to complete by 2016 end,
total costs anticipated to be toward high end of range of $130
to $160 million after tax
