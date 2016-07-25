July 25 Bank Of Marin Bancorp

* Board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.25 per share on July 22, 2016

* Bank Of Marin Bancorp says net interest income totaled $17.2 million in q2 of 2016, compared to $18.6 million in prior quarter

* Bank Of Marin Bancorp reports quarterly earnings of $4.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.79

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S